SEC, Cambridge University & Busha launch Landmark Digital Assets programme in Nigeria

As Africa’s digital assets landscape continues to evolve, a new executive programme, the Executive Certificate in Digital Assets Innovation, Industry, Regulation & Compliance (DAIIRC), has officially launched to equip industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, and compliance professionals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the fast-growing world of digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain innovation.

Developed by Cambridge Enterprise, the programme is being delivered in collaboration with African partners Busha, a leading licensed digital asset exchange; A&D Forensics, a blockchain intelligence and compliance firm; and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, which will participate as a regulatory partner providing policy insight and practical guidance. The groundbreaking partnership aims to equip regulators and financial leaders with the tools to shape the future of digital finance.

The six-week online programme provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain fundamentals, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and the evolving regulatory landscape. With modules such as Stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies, as well as Regulation, Supervision, and Compliance for Virtual Assets, the programme is designed to strengthen Africa’s capacity to innovate responsibly and foster a safer,more inclusive digital economy.

Participants will benefit from Cambridge University’s global academic excellence, the SEC’s regulatory insights, Busha’s practical industry experience, alongside contributions from leading partners such as A&D Forensics, Tether and Chainalysis.

On the partnership, Dr Dee Allen, Programme Director said: “At Cambridge, we believe that meaningful education happens when academic insight meets real-world relevance. This programme brings together global research, policy frameworks, and market practice to support regulators and industry leaders navigating the complex world of digital assets. We are especially proud to be working with the SEC, Busha and A&D to contextualise this learning for the African financial ecosystem, and to contribute to the development of informed, capable leadership across the continent.”

Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC Nigeria), Dr Emomotimi Agama, said: “As Africa stands on the threshold of a digital economic transformation, the role of forward- thinking regulation becomes more critical than ever. At the SEC, we recognise that innovation must be met with deep understanding, structured oversight, and bold capacity-building. This partnership with Cambridge University, Busha and A&D Forensics to deliver a world-class executive programme reflects our commitment to equipping regulators, policymakers, and market leaders with the tools they need to engage with digital assets from a position of confidence, not caution.”

With Nigeria witnessing over US$50 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024, as recently highlighted by the Director-General of the SEC, Agama, digital assets are already playing a pivotal role in cross-border payments, remittances, and commerce. However, low technical capacity has slowed broader institutional adoption. By partnering with the SEC and leading industry players, the DAIIRC executive programme aims to equip participants by creating a shared language and evidence-based understanding between innovators and regulators.