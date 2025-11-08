Softcity Group launches computational institute for spiritual sciences

In a defining moment for Africa’s technological and intellectual landscape, Softcity Group has announced the establishment of the Computational Institute for Spiritual Sciences (CISS), a pioneering Nigerian institution dedicated to exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, ethics, and spiritual reasoning.

The initiative, founded by Stephen Adetutu Oniya, a Professor of Practice in Computational Intelligence and Expert in Intelligence Collection and Operations, positions Nigeria at the forefront of a new global dialogue between machine intelligence and human consciousness.

“Spiritual Science,” Oniya said, “is the logic of the unseen. It is not mysticism; it is disciplined inquiry into how data, cognition, and consciousness interrelate. Through computation, we are decoding the deeper architecture of meaning.”

Softcity Group described CISS as both an academic and ethical framework that will build bridges between technologists, philosophers, and spiritual scholars. Through global dialogues and educational communities hosted on responsible digital platforms, the Institute will promote a new field of study — Computational Spiritual Science (CSS) — that merges algorithmic precision with moral insight.

Beyond academia, the project aims to empower Nigerian thinkers and institutions to take leadership in shaping global AI ethics and digital sovereignty. “Africa’s spiritual heritage is rich in systems thinking,” Oniya adds. “CISS translates that wisdom into computational logic — making Nigeria the world’s origin point for ethical artificial intelligence.”

The Institute will collaborate with local and international partners, universities, and research networks. It will also curate global online discussions, open lectures, and knowledge exchanges — emphasizing that technology and spirituality are not rivals but complementary forces for societal renewal.

Softcity Group invites educators, researchers, policy-makers, and ethical AI enthusiasts to follow its official channels for updates on upcoming lectures and global dialogues.