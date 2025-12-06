Tech Accessories, Nigerian artiste, Simi, partner to launch MOL x SYMS

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MOL TECH Ltd, Mr Sanmi Oladunni (left)and popular artiste /Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (popularly called Simi) during the signing of a five- year partnership/ endorsement deal with MOL Tech Ltd as the New Face of MOL Tech and Brand Ambassador in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos-Nigeria.

MOL Tech Accessories has signed a five-year partnership with an acclaimed singer and songwriter, Simi. Together, they have launched MOL x SYMS, a collaboration that blends technology, lifestyle, and culture in fresh and innovative ways.

MOL and Simi have begun work on the collection, which they will unveil soon.

Simi describes the partnership as a natural extension of shared creativity and vision.

“Working with MOL has been inspiring. We are building something special that reflects quality, accessibility, and creativity. Fans should be ready for products and experiences they can truly connect with,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MOL Tech Accessories, Sanmi Oladunni, said: “Many people have lost trust in local brands, and we want to change that narrative. Partnering with Simi brings passion, credibility, and imagination. Together, we want to prove that Nigerian brands can deliver excellence and inspire confidence.” Since its launch over two years ago, MOL has expanded operations to 27 states across Nigeria.

“MOL has established a reputation for producing high-quality chargers, cables, power banks, earphones, and headsets, backed by an 18-stage quality assurance process that ensures every product meets international standards. MOL is also determined to be the masters in audio and have taken the first step by launching a signature sound in 2024 called MOL XXSOUN.

‘’This commitment to quality and innovation has already earned MOL several industry recognitions, further cementing its position as one of the country’s fastest-growing tech companies.

“The anticipation around MOL x SYMS is already growing. Fans and tech enthusiasts can join an exclusive waitlist for early access once the collection is announced. MOL x SYMS is a movement celebrating Nigerian creativity and innovation, with technology and music at its core,” he said