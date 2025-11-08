Technology, collaboration, will define next frontier of payments, says Ishola

At the recently concluded Nigeria Fintech Week 2025, themed “The Fintech Ecosystem Symphony: Orchestrating Nigeria’s Digital Future,” Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) reaffirmed its position as one of Nigeria’s most influential fintech brands through its role as sponsor and active participant. The company’s strong presence at the event reinforced its position as the critical payment infrastructure that empowers individuals, businesses, and governments to do more, while championing conversations that shape Africa’s digital future.

As part of the week-long engagements, a panel session focused on “The Future of Platforms and Partnerships in Africa’s Digital Economy” featured Mujib Ishola, Chief Technology Officer at Remita, who shared forward-looking insights on how innovation and collaboration are shaping the continent’s digital evolution. His participation underscored Remita’s commitment to driving conversations on technology adoption, data intelligence, and collaborative innovation within and beyond the payments ecosystem.

The session, moderated by Lanre Basamta, CEO and Co-Founder of Optimus AI Labs, and featuring Yejide Runsewe, CEO of NaijaNomads, was held on Day 2 of the conference, Wednesday, October 8, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos. The conversation explored how technology, fintech collaboration, and intelligent data use are redefining Africa’s travel, payments, and hospitality sectors.

Speaking during the session, Mujib Ishola underscored that technology has become an intrinsic part of modern business and no longer a competitive advantage. “Technology is no longer what gives you an edge; it is what keeps you in the game. If you’re not embedding technology into your business model, you’ll struggle to compete.”

Ishola highlighted how artificial intelligence and data tokenisation are transforming financial systems, accelerating efficiency, and enabling more personalised customer experiences. “AI gives us the ability to reduce time to truth. For businesses, that efficiency – getting to the truth faster – is everything,” he said.

According to him, data remains the fuel that will drive the growth of industries, particularly travel and hospitality. He noted that tokenised data allows users to securely share relevant information across systems, improving insurance claims, customer service, and user convenience. “You don’t realise how powerful data is until things go wrong, like missing a flight or a booking cancellation. When data is structured and tokenised, systems can act intelligently and responsively.”

On the evolution of cross-border payments in Africa, Ishola pointed to the growing impact of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which allows businesses and individuals to transact across African markets without sourcing foreign exchange. “You can now pay with naira for services in another African country, and settlement happens seamlessly. That’s a practical example of technology breaking barriers,” he explained.

Addressing affordability and inclusion in payments, Ishola discussed the role of flexible credit solutions such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes, targeted microloans, and credit cards in democratizing access to experiences. He called for broader education around alternative methods of proving creditworthiness. “The challenge isn’t always access to credit, it’s how we demonstrate our ability to repay. With smarter data systems, young Nigerians can prove creditworthiness beyond traditional banking history,” he observed.

Turning to the panel’s theme of partnerships, Ishola called for “open, honest collaboration” across the fintech and travel ecosystem. He noted that while the fintech industry once operated on protectionist instincts, the future lies in co-creation and shared infrastructure. “Technology is everywhere now. The question isn’t who owns it, but who can execute and scale sustainably. We need to co-create Africa-specific platforms that make sense for our realities, not just copy models that work elsewhere.”

His remarks drew attention to Remita’s role in enabling interoperable financial ecosystems and powering collaboration across private, public, and continental boundaries. Through solutions that integrate payments, collections, data analytics, and financial intelligence, Remita continues to serve as a unifying infrastructure for digital growth.

Beyond its thought leadership role, Remita also featured as a headline sponsor at the event, reaffirming its position as one of Nigeria’s most influential fintech brands. The company’s presence at the conference underscored its vision to serve as the payment operating system that powers individuals, businesses, and governments to do more.