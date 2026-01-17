TFA wins sustainability award at UK Parliament

Time for Africa (TFA) Foundation has won the Global South Sustainability Award in recognition of its financial and development impact across Africa, following the conclusion of the Global South Maritime Heritage Summit held in the United Kingdom.

The award was presented at a ceremonial event at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, by Member of Parliament Louie French and Lord Roger Evans.

The award recognised TFA’s work in delivering community-based development programmes that integrate sustainability, technology and inclusive financing models across several African countries.

The summit brought together 115 participants from government, academia and industry, including sustainability experts, parliamentarians, business leaders and representatives from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

According to the organisers, the award reflects the foundation’s multi-sector approach to development, spanning clean energy, health, agriculture, climate resilience and digital finance.

TFA’s leadership team, led by Dr Abiodun Olushola, was acknowledged for implementing programmes aimed at improving livelihoods while addressing environmental and social challenges.

Among TFA’s flagship initiatives is its Clean Cookstove Programme, which has distributed energy-efficient stoves to more than 50,000 households in rural Nigeria, reducing fuel use and indoor air pollution.

The foundation has also deployed waste-to-energy systems that convert agricultural and municipal waste into electricity and thermal energy for off-grid communities.

Other interventions include mangrove restoration and sustainable aquaculture projects under its Blue Economy programme, food security initiatives that promote climate-resilient farming, and mobile healthcare services that have expanded access to care in remote areas.

TFA also utilises blockchain-based systems, developed with technical partner Smartware Innovations, to support transparent payments, impact tracking and digital identity management for beneficiaries.

Speaking after the ceremony, Olushola said the recognition affirmed TFA’s model of combining technology with community engagement to deliver sustainable outcomes.

The foundation announced plans to expand its programmes to additional African countries, with increased focus on climate resilience, renewable energy and partnerships with academic and private sector institutions.