Carnival Calabar at 20 focuses on refinement

The Cross River State Carnival Commission has said that this year’s edition of the Carnival Calabar is focused on refinement.



The commission’s Executive Secretary, Austin Cobham, noted that early planning, tighter choreography and route re-calibration are shaping the globally competitive carnival that reflects the resilience and fulfillment of the people of Cross River State.



Cobham revealed that for this Carnival Calabar 20th edition, the commission is re-calibrating the routes for excitement and brand value so that sponsors would also be able to have value for their investment in Carnival. There will be proper choreography of the entire route such that when Carnival begins it will end within 10-12 hours.”