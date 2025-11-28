Coscharis delivers first batch of electric buses to Abia in new public transport plan

Manager, Logistics/Operations Coscharis Motors, Charity Isah (left); Executive Assistant to Chairman, Coscharis Group, Dr Charity Macfoy; Director, Coscharis Group, Peter Maduka; Chairman / Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka; Manager, Import & Commitment Coscharis Motors, Stephen Ugochukwu and Communications Officer, Coscharis Group, Segun Sobogun on arrival of the buses at the Apapa Port, Lagos, recently.

Coscharis Motors has delivered the first batch of 20 electric buses to the Abia State Government, marking what the company described as a major leap towards modernising public transportation in the state.

Chairman of the Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, disclosed this during an inspection of the vehicles at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

Maduka expressed that the move positioned Abia State as one of the earliest adopters of electric mobility in Nigeria.

According to him, another 20 buses were already in production, with additional batches planned for delivery.

Though he declined to disclose the total number expected for the state, Maduka confirmed that Coscharis previously supplied over 800 units to Lagos State Government, forming the backbone of the city’s popular blue bus fleet.

He said, “This is all about innovation. Abia State is forward-looking. They didn’t want the challenges of diesel and the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines—fuel scarcity, adulterated products, or constant engine issues.

“These electric buses eliminate all of that. It’s the direction the world is going.”

The Coscharis boss explained that each bus, built in China, could seat about 40 passengers and includes ramps and seating provisions for persons with disabilities.

The buses also feature onboard cameras, passenger phone-charging points, and security systems designed to curb petty theft and improve overall safety.

“The days are gone when you enter a bus and someone starts picking pockets. As you enter, you are captured and recorded. Abia wants people to enjoy the same comfort and security you find in advanced countries,” he added.