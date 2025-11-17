FG suspends NIHOTOUR activities, moves to review tourism regulation

The Federal Government has suspended all enforcement activities carried out by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) pending a full review of its regulatory mandate and operations.

The decision, approved by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, follows weeks of complaints from operators in the hospitality and tourism industry over what they described as heavy-handed and unclear enforcement actions.

The announcement was made in a statement issued yesterday by Nneka Anibueze, Special Adviser to the Minister.

Musawa said the suspension was necessary to restore order and protect operators’ rights while ensuring that regulatory duties are performed strictly within legal boundaries.

She added that the Ministry remains committed to creating a transparent and business-friendly tourism environment in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Ministry has taken note of widespread complaints regarding NIHOTOUR’s recent compliance actions. Until a full policy and operational review is completed, all NIHOTOUR enforcement activities are hereby suspended nationwide,” the minister said.

According to the Ministry, the Federal Government is the supervising authority over NIHOTOUR as established by law and reinforced by the Institute’s gazetted mandate. It assured stakeholders that future regulatory actions will be grounded in law, professionalism and broad consultation.

A multi-stakeholder engagement will be convened in the coming weeks to clarify grey areas in the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act and prevent fresh disputes between regulators and industry operators.

NIHOTOUR, created under the 2022 Act, is responsible for setting standards in the hospitality industry, maintaining a register of hospitality workers, and ensuring compliance across hotels, travel agencies and tourism operators. In practice, this includes registering hotel staff, conducting certification exercises and carrying out enforcement where necessary.

Monday’s suspension marks the second time in a year that the Ministry has halted NIHOTOUR’s compliance activities. In June 2025, Musawa ordered a similar pause after incidents in Lagos where enforcement teams, supported by police, stormed hotels, arrested staff and demanded registration fees; episodes that triggered public criticism and legal questions about NIHOTOUR’s powers.

Industry groups, including the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria and the Nigeria Hotel Association, have long argued that the NIHOTOUR Act overlaps with the functions of the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority, which they say already has the legal mandate to register hotels.

They also described NIHOTOUR’s recent enforcement as excessive and disruptive, prompting petitions and even a Supreme Court inquiry into whether tourism regulation falls under federal or state control.

With the latest suspension, the Ministry says it aims to address these concerns while undertaking a broader review of the regulatory framework governing Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector.