Ikorodu day 2025 celebrates roots, honours achievers

This year’s Ikorodu Day Festival, themed “Celebrating Our Roots, Forging Our Future,” brought together indigenes and residents of Ikorodu in an eight-day celebration of culture and development.

The festival, organised by the Ikorodu Oga Development Association (IKODAS) began on Saturday, November 8, 2025, and featured colourful performances, competitions, awards, and community driven activities that highlighted Ikorodu’s vibrant traditions and growing modern identity.

The opening day started with an inter-religious service, followed by the Woro procession, Fanti carnival, and heritage performances. It ended with fireworks and a royal white party, attracting crowds from across Lagos.

The following day, Sunday, November 9, featured the Royal Banquet, a formal gathering that celebrated Ikorodu’s leaders and contributors. Monday, November 10, was dedicated to service, with a medical mission at Ikorodu Town Hall, a community and transporter day, and a performance by the Ikorodu Oga Cultural Arts Troupe.

On Tuesday, November 11, the festival featured Indigenous Food Competition among schools within Ikorodu. Participants included Bencom College, Mackmel School, Maya Community Senior School, Maya Community Grammar School, Majidun Grammar School, Ikorodu Senior Grammar School, Top Deal School, Ipakodo Senior Grammar School, and Shamsudeen Grammar School, which emerged winner. The day was sponsored by Ponmo Factory and Pocari Sweat Water, and was graced by Olori Abosede Shotobi as the special guest.

Wednesday, November 12, celebrated the youth through an interschool debate in the Ijebu dialect, the Miss Ikorodu Oga Beauty Pageant, and the Role Model and Youth Awards, encouraging young people to take pride in their heritage.

The cultural activities continued on Thursday, November 13, with the Market Men and Women/Artisans’ Day and the popular Oga Ankara Night, which featured live music by Fuji star Sule Alao Malaika.

On Friday, November 14, sports and social bonding with Ikorodu All-Star Soccer, Public Service Day, Reunion, and Networking and Awards sessions. The festival ends today, Saturday, November 15, with a grand finale that will feature scholarship presentations and awards to people who have contributed to the community.

Speaking on the festival’s success, Engineer Dr. Idowu Ahmed Ademayowa, Chairman of the IKODAS Youth Committee, said the committee was pleased with the outcome and the active involvement of young people.

“We are very happy to do this because we felt that pupils and youths should not be left out of Ikorodu Day,” he said. “This year, for the first time, we featured the Fanti Carnival, which brought together sons and daughters of Ikorodu, young, old, home and abroad to celebrate our heritage.”

Ademayowa described the turnout as the largest ever gathering in Ikorodu, adding that he took a week’s vacation from work just to participate. He urged more indigenes to get involved in future editions, especially the youth.