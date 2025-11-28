Nigeria emerges second on e-hailing security platform adoption

Bolt said Nigeria has become the second-strongest market globally for adoption of its in-app dash cam initiative, with 1,596 drivers already enrolled since the feature was launched in August 2025.

The dash cam initiative was designed to enhance safety and transparency for both drivers and riders and allows drivers to use their smartphones as smart recording devices during trips.

Video footage, securely stored in the cloud, can help deter unsafe behaviour, resolve disputes and support investigations when incidents occur.

Findings from Bolt’s recent Safety Perception Survey showed that the majority of Nigerian riders and drivers believed app-based mobility services were among the safest and most reliable ways to move around cities.

The study also highlighted that in-app safety features, including live Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking, driver verification and now dash-cam recording, significantly increase users’ sense of security.

Head of Regulatory and Policy Africa, Bolt, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, said safety was at the heart of everything the company does.

Aghadiuno emphasised that initiatives like the dash cam, coupled with our ongoing education and awareness efforts, were central to Bolt’s mission of ensuring every trip was safe, transparent and respectful.

“We are encouraged to see Nigerian drivers leading the way in embracing this innovation. The strong uptake demonstrates our drivers’ commitment to providing safer rides and reinforces Nigeria’s leadership in adopting technology that protects both riders and drivers,” he said.

Bolt plans to expand the dash cam programme to more Nigerian cities and continue working with driver-partners, regulators, and safety organisations to raise the standard of urban mobility nationwide.