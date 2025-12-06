NTIFE 2025: FTAN bestows tourism icon awards on Katsina gov, tourism minister, others

At the eighth edition of the Nigeria Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025, held in Abuja recently, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) bestowed its prestigious awards of Tourism Icon on selected individuals and organisations in recognition of their invaluable commitment to pushing the frontiers of Nigerian tourism.



Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State was honoured under the category of Tourism Icon as the Best Tourism Governor for the Year 2025. He was represented at the event by the Director General of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau, Dr Kabir Ali Masanawa. While the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, was also honoured with the Tourism Icon Award for her contributions to tourism and doggedness in staying the course in the face of obvious challenges. She was represented by the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan. Others on the honour roll included; Eko Hotel & Suites – Pioneer in Hospitality Innovation; Lolo Ngozi Ngoka- Award of Excellence for Tourism Policy Drive; Mr Edosa Eghobamien – Hospitality Innovation Award; TVC News – Tourism Promotion Award; and Mohammed Jammal – Excellence in Recreation and Leisure Award.



As part of the loaded activities of the event which featured the Gala and Tourism Icon Award Nite, the Investiture of the National President of FTAN, Dr Aliyu Badaki, who was elected during the federation’s yearly General Meeting on July 30, 2025 in Abuja was also conducted. While performing the investiture ceremony, Senator Smart Adeyemi congratulated Badaki and charged him to deliver on his mandate.