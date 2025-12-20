Ultimate commander receives masters philanthropy personality of the year award

Former World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, Osita Offor, also known as De Ultimate Commander, has been honoured with the Masters Philanthropy Personality of the Year by Masters Communications and Multi Services Ltd., owners of Masters FM and Masters TV, Abia State.

The event, held at the Masters FM studios, drew emotional moments and heartfelt applause as the celebrated humanitarian reflected on his extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to national influence.

During the award presentation broadcast live, Offor reminisced on the challenges of his childhood, saying he never imagined life would elevate him to his present heights.

He commended former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, who is the president of Masters Energy Group, for the role he played in his growth, describing him as a mentor whose support and encouragement have been invaluable.

Earlier, the award committee explained that Offor was selected for the philanthropy category because of his consistent humanitarian interventions.

“His works in youth empowerment, community support, peace advocacy and social upliftment have earned him admiration across the nation. He is a man whose influence is matched only by his compassion and whose legacy continues to inspire hope in communities that rely on his strength and generosity.”

Masters Communications General Manager, Bright Ejike, described Offor as a rare national asset, saying the Masters Personality of the Year Award celebrates individuals who represent excellence, integrity and selfless service.