Upswing beats for House On The Rock’s The Experience at 20

As night falls over the vibrant city of Lagos on Friday, December 5, 2025, the Tafawa Balewa Square will once again become the heartbeat of worship, as hundreds of thousands gather under the open heavens for the world’s largest gospel concert, The Experience at 20.

Convened by the Metropolitan and Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, The Experience marks its 20th anniversary this year with the theme “Jesus United”.

For two decades, this extraordinary concert has stood as a beacon of hope, unity, and faith, bringing together millions of worshippers from across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond to lift one name above all others -Jesus.

The all night worship experience will begin at 7:00p.m, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, featuring a lineup of world-renowned worship leaders including Travis Greene, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Beejaysax, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Israel Houghton, Dunsin Oyekan, Mike Aremu, Mercy Chinwo, Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Sinach, Frank Edwards, MrM &Revelation, Moses Bliss, Bidemi Olaoba, Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir(LMGC) and featuring for the ﬁrst time is Tolu Odukoya and Gaise Baba.

This 20th edition is not just another concert, the organisers said, is a celebration of the power of worship to unite nations, generations, and hearts under Christ.

Despite drawing global attention and being graced by notable dignitaries, business leaders, politicians, diplomats, and clergy, The Experience remains free and open to all, reaffirming its mission of inclusivity and unity.

With the theme “Jesus United,” this years’ Experience calls believers everywhere to rise above any division, hardship, and uncertainty, declaring a collective message of love, hope, and reconciliation. It is a night that reminds us that no matter our differences, we are one in Christ.