Wavecrest College holds 5th convocation, graduates 234 students

Wavecrest College of Hospitality has held its 5th convocation ceremony, during which it celebrated 234 graduates of the institution. The The Deputy Provost of the college, Ms. Ifeoma Nwabachili, speaking during the convocation ceremony where Higher National Diplomas, National Diplomas, Certificates were awarded, emphasised that mastery of technical skills, strong ethical standards, and professionalism are critical for individuals aiming to thrive in Nigeria’s fast-transforming hospitality landscape.

Speaking on the theme; ‘Let’s build Africa,’ Nwabachili urged the graduands to embrace digital transformation, sustainability and social responsibility as well as value-based leadership.

She said: “To build Africa is to build people, we build people by building hospitality because hospitality teaches Spirit of service, Personal responsibility, Integrity, Respect and Team work.

“Digital transformation is now at the core of hospitality operations: contactless service, AI-driven personalization, data analytics, and smart hotel systems, etc. Africa is becoming a digital-first market. Graduates.”

If you embrace technology, you will not just compete; you will lead.

“The future belongs to businesses that care about people, about the environment, and about the local communities. As graduates of Wavecrest College you are trained in service; you are trained to build systems that uplift, support families, and reduce socio-economic vulnerability.

While delivering his address, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje urged the graduands to uphold the highest ethical standards and professional integrity in the discharge of their duties, adding that the future of hospitality management required skills professionals.

Bugaje, who was represented by the Chief Programmes Officer, NBTE south West Zonal office, Mrs. Emmanuella Maji, hailed the college management for their guidance, mentorship and for providing a quality educational environment.

Also, the Guest Speaker, Director, Human Resources, Eko Hotels & Suite, Mr. Emmanuel Michael, said hospitality is growing in dimension with technology reshaping guest experience.

While speaking on the topic: ‘Employability of hospitality graduates; industry perspective’ Michael charged graduands with the need to uphold the industry core values of communications, emotional intelligence, and the need to engage in continuous learning as they launch into the industry.

Earlier, the chairperson, Women’s Board-Educational Co-operation Society, Mrs. Edna Dafe hailed the graduands for their academic feat, urging them to create an awareness of the impact of hospitality service on the quality of life of the individual, the family and ultimately on the development of the society.