After Phyno’s feature, Evado Lee dreams of defining 2026 moments

Given the successes he recorded last year, promising rap artiste, Emmanuel Njoku Chidubem, popularly known as Evado Lee, is gearing for major projects this year. The lyricist solidified his feet in the industry with collaborations that eventually put him in the spotlight in 2025.



According to the Enugu born rapper, his musical journey started in the church before launching out into secular music where utmost dedication and raw talent quickly set him apart. “I’m proud to say that the church was my first platform in my musical journey, right within the heart of Abakpa Nike in Enugu State,” he said.



From an early stage, Evado Lee’s commitment to music convinced many around him that he possessed the potential for a remarkable career. His transition into rap was largely influenced by Hugo P, a longtime collaborator and childhood friend.



He revealed that he frequently accompanied Hugo P and other artistes to studio sessions, where he observed, learned, and gradually shaped his sound. These early experiences helped develop his artistry beyond singing, establishing him as a rapper in his own right.



In 2019, Evado Lee was already releasing music on Audiomack. In 2020, he released his debut Extended Playlist (EP) titled: Can’t Fold, a project that introduced him to a wider audience. Given the success of the project, he released Drunk in Pain in 2023 and follow up with Still Drunk in Pain in 2024. Both singles deepened his connection with listeners and strengthened his presence in the industry.



His most defining moment arrived in 2025 with the release of his single My Pay.

The song became a street anthem, dominating playlists across neighbourhoods and cities, and firmly positioning Evado Lee as one of the hottest artistes of the year.



The record’s success drew the attention of rap icon Phyno, leading to their collaboration on Ilu Agha, a track that went on to record impressive numbers across digital streaming platforms. Evado broke several industry milestones in 2025.



He secured a place on TurnTable’s list of “Top 10 Next Emerging Artistes”, topped Spotify’s artiste chart as the “Biggest Gainer in October”, and ranked among the “Top 10 Most Searched Artistes” on Boomplay. He was recognised as the “Most Featured South East Artiste of the Year”.



Additionally, his music made waves on the “Top 50 Hip Hop Chart” on Apple Music and landed in the “Top 10” on the Audiomack artist chart. Spotify Wrapped further underscored his impact as he recorded approximately 21 million total streams.

Pix: Evado

