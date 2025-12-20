Agunze drops new anthem Ekene Baba on December 29

As the world prepares to welcome a new year, United Kingdom-based Nigerian gospel minister, Excellence Agunze, is set to mark the transition into 2026 with a powerful new worship sound titled, Ekene Baba.



The song which is scheduled for release on Monday, December 29, is already stirring excitement among gospel music lovers across continents, promising to be more than just a melody, but a spiritual encounter.



Agunze, whose voice first captured widespread attention with his soul-lifting single, Na You Jesus, continues to evolve as an artist deeply committed to worship and service. From bustling cities in Nigeria to the serene landscapes of the UK, one thing has remained central in his life, an unwavering passion for God and humanity.



His music reflects the sincerity of his faith, the depth of his experiences, and the compassion that drives his ministry. Ekene Baba, which translates to “Thanks Be to the Father” is more than a song. It is a testimony wrapped in melody, a declaration of gratitude, and a heartfelt expression of God’s goodness.



Crafted with spiritually rich lyrics and a dynamic arrangement, the song invites listeners into a space of reflection, thanksgiving, and renewed hope. Its message resonates particularly with those seeking reassurance, strength, and a reminder that God’s faithfulness remains unshaken despite life’s uncertainties.



Agunze is not just a gifted singer, he is a multifaceted force whose influence extends beyond music. An Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate Tax Practitioner (ACTI) from the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), he embodies excellence in both the professional and spiritual spheres. This rare blend of discipline, intellect, and ministry has shaped him into a well-rounded leader whose impact continues to ripple across borders.

Related News