AIFF to celebrate African story, filmmaker

The African film landscape is set for a refreshing new chapter as the Afrik International Film Festival (AIFF) makes its grand debut, promising to shine a global spotlight on the richness, resilience, and creativity embedded in the African story.

The festival, according to the promoters —Wisdom Isaac Media Production (WIMPRO) — is dedicated to promoting the richness of African cinema and showcasing the continents creative potential to the world.

Founded by a collective of seasoned creatives and cultural enthusiasts, AIFF positions itself as a platform where authentic African voices can thrive. Set in the heart of Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s Garden City, AIFF provides a dynamic platform for filmmakers, producers, distributors, and enthusiasts to connect, collaborate and celebrate African narratives.

Speaking during a media conference in Ikeja, Lagos, the Festival/Programme Coordinator, Toka McBaror, an award-winning filmmaker, director and cinematographer, known for his bold visual storytelling and cinematic excellence, said the festival was conceived as a response to the increasing demand for a dedicated space where African stories are not only showcased but appreciated within the right cultural context.

His words, “Afrik International Film Festival is our love letter to the continent and the world at large. It is more than just a film showcase; it’s a vibrant celebration of Africa culture, creativity and community. It’s a place where our people can tell their truths, show their craft, and stand tall as global creatives without diluting their voice.”

He noted that while African films have gradually gained recognition on global stages, many filmmakers still struggle with limited distribution, underfunding, and the burden of telling stories that appeal to non-African expectations.

“So, if someone else is telling our own story, they will not tell it like us, because they were not there. People usually ask me, why do you tell a certain kind of story? I say, I tell the story I know, the story I can defend, the story I can tell you that it’s okay, it happened like this. The primary reason for the African International Film Festival is to celebrate the African story, to celebrate the African filmmaker, and to also pave way for new filmmakers,”McBaror explained.

According to him, the inaugural edition is expected to gather filmmakers, producers, actors, critics, and enthusiasts from across Africa and the diaspora. He added that screenings will span feature films, documentaries, short films, experimental works, and animation—underscoring the festival’s commitment to inclusivity.

Expressing enthusiasm about the festival, CEO of AIFF, Nwankpa Wisdom Isaac said he believe in this platform, hence his commitment as an investor. “I’m funding it, reason being that we need to have a platform where we can tell our stories to the rest of the world. And just like McBaror said, it’s not other people that will tell our stories; it’s we Africans that will tell African stories,” he stated.

One of the AIFF’s standout features is the ‘African Storyteller Award’, created to honor filmmakers whose work boldly preserves cultural identity while innovatively pushing the boundaries of cinema. “By celebrating storytellers who stay rooted in African realities, AIFF hopes to inspire a new generation of creatives who can confidently shape the continent’s narrative from within,” McBaror added. .

As the countdown begins, excitement is already building across film communities. Many believe AIFF will become a defining cultural export—one that reshapes how the world sees Africa and how Africa sees itself.