AMAN @30: Artiste Managers Roll Drums, Set To Honour Deserving Stakeholders

ALL is now set for the 30th anniversary celebration of the Artiste Managers Association in Nigeria (AMAN). Billed for Wednesday, November 26, starting from 6:00pm, at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, this year’s edition of the AMAN awards is designed to recognise, appreciate, and reward hard work and excellence within the creative industries in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.



Speaking ahead of the event, President of AMAN and a leading figure in the country’s showbiz industry, Collins Ifeanyi Onwuneme Ajereh Enebeli, popularly known as Mavin Grandpa Worldwide (MGW), hinted that AMAN awards 2025 event will be a double celebration as the body will be marking it’s 30 anniversary, as well as host the second edition of AMAN Awards.



“An association that has lasted through three decades in Nigeria is not a baby. This is why the association is rolling out the drums to celebrate its 30th anniversary of existence in grand style. We have suprises for our guests, including a longer award list made possible by the board of Governors for the AMAN Awards. We can’t afford to keep quiet about this milestone,” he said.



“A quick pointer to the fact that AMAN is serious about its 30th anniversary is that in 2023, the first edition of the AMAN awards held at the Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, while this year, 2025, the award will hold at the Grand Ball room of Eko Hotels. This is no doubt an upgrade. We see this as a milestone worth celebrating and heavily too according to our means,” added Enebeli, father of award winning music producer Don Jazzy.



Meanwhile, as part of the celebration, a careful meritorious selection of credible, influential, distinguished and impactful Nigerians have been listed for the prestigious AMAN awards, which is a major highlight of the event of the evening.



AMAN is Africa’s leading creative community and non-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing talents to stardom, enhancing the welfare of artistes and their managers, promoting creativity, entrepreneurship, and inspiring innovation, and community development.

Through various programmes and developmental initiatives, AMAN aims to empower and equip the next generation of creatives to become powerful leaders of tomorrow, while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the ever evolving creative industries across various communities in the African continent, starting from our homeland Nigeria and making a greater impact in the world at large.