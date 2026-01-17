Burna Boy drops first song of the year, for everybody

After weeks of speculation, cryptic studio posts and heightened anticipation from fans across the globe, Grammy Award–winning Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy, has officially released his first song of the year, setting the tone for what many expect to be another defining chapter in his evolving career.



Titled For Everybody, the new single was released on Friday, January 16, marking his first official musical offering of the year and his return to the frontline of global conversations.



The track follows a blockbuster 2025, which saw the release of his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, and a historic performance alongside England Women’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, following the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 victory.



Prior to the release, the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ had in an announcement via his verified social media handles, set the social media frenzy with a cinematic teaser, showcasing some of the most recognisable faces in European football.



The Afrobeats global icon formally kicked off his 2026 musical campaign with a powerful caption that echoes his career-long themes of resilience and global identity: “For the dreamers, the ballers, the outsiders, For Everybody! @SportyTV January 16th, #sportyforeverybody,” he wrote.



Burna Boy’s decision to ease into the year with a carefully timed release reflects his approach to music and branding. Over the past few years, the Twice As Tall hitmaker has shown a knack for pacing his releases, allowing each project to breathe while maintaining cultural relevance across Africa, Europe and North America.



While the full lineup of cameos is being kept under wraps until the premiere, the video is rumored to feature elite stars from the Premier League and La Liga, bridging the gap between the stadium and the studio. An insider has revealed that the new single is not a standalone effort but part of a broader creative rollout that could culminate in a full-length project later in the year.

