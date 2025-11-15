Consider, a new street anthem by Savio Nwa, Out

In the competitive Nigerian street music scene, a new track, titled, Consider, by Saviocomedy, also known as Nwa Otu Onitsha, featuring Sparkle Tee, is capturing the hearts of music lovers, particularly in the Southeast region.

The song, which has become a street anthem is dominating the airwaves and resonating with fans across the country. Savio’s thoughtful and introspective delivery with Sparkle Tee’s punchy verse infused with indigenous flair and lyrical finesse, create a synergy that resonates with authenticity and swagger.

An Afro-fusion masterpiece that blends lush tropical percussion, vibrant synths, and a dance-floor-ready bounce; its infectious rhythm and expressive lyricism makes it a favourite among music enthusiasts in places where there is large concentration of Igbo.

The song’s massive airplay rotation on radio stations in the Southeast is a testament to its widespread appeal. Its catchy hooks and energetic vibe makes it a crowd-pleaser. The lyrics, which speak to the experiences and emotions of the listeners, have struck a chord with the audience, cementing its place as a street anthem.

As a popular content creator and internet sensation, Savio has leveraged his online presence to launch his music career.

With Consider, he has demonstrated his musical prowess, showcasing his ability to craft hits that resonate with a wide audience.

And being his first original song, Savio brings the hunger and the relatability of an artiste on the rise.

His verses are grounded in authentic, day-to-day narratives, speaking directly to the youth navigating financial pressures and chasing success. Savio delivers his message with a compelling sincerity that instantly connects with listeners who see their own stories reflected in his lyrics.