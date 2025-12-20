Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour…A night to remember in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja witnessed a rare kind of vibes as Afrobeats superstar and Grammy nominee, David Adedeji Adeleke Jnr., well known as Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour touched down in the city, delivering a night that will linger long in memory after the final note faded.



From when the gates opened, it was clear this wasn’t just another concert; it was a full-blown celebration of music, movement and the unwavering bond between the superstar and his fans. The venue—Eagle Square—quickly filled with a sea of excited faces and voices humming familiar lyrics in anticipation.



When Davido finally stepped on stage, the reaction was instant and overwhelming. Cheers erupted, phones went up, and the atmosphere shifted into something almost tangible. He moved effortlessly through his catalogue, blending new sounds from the 5ive era with timeless hits that had the crowd singing word for word. Davido delivered a captivating performance packed with hits, choreography, and raw star power that kept the crowd singing from start to finish.



What stood out most was the connection. He took his time, speaking directly to the audience, soaking in the energy and giving the city its flowers. Each pause, each smile, felt intentional—as if he understood the weight of the moment and the city’s role in his journey

Backed by a tight band, crisp visuals and a well-paced set, the performance never dipped in energy.

The crowd responded in kind. From the front row to the far edges of the venue, fans danced, shouted and waved lights in unison, turning the concert into a shared experience rather than a one-sided performance. There was a sense of pride in the air, a feeling that Abuja was being fully seen and appreciated on a big stage.



By the time the show drew to a close, it was clear that 5ive Alive in Abuja was more than a tour stop; it was a statement. A reminder of Davido’s staying power, his growth as an artist, and his ability to turn a concert into a moment. Long after the lights went down, one thing remained certain: Abuja had just lived through a night to remember.