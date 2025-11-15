DGN launches academy, studios/tv to redefine future of Nigerian filmmaking

In a bold move to consolidate the its vision of building a more structured, inclusive, and globally competitive film industry viz standards of storytelling and technical excellence, the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) has unveiled the DGN Academy, Studios, and Television, a landmark initiative aimed at redefining the future of Nigerian filmmaking.

The launch signals a new era of professional development, innovation, and collaboration within the nation’s dynamic movie industry, positioning Nigerian directors and filmmakers to compete more effectively on the global stage.

Held on Wednesday, November 12 at the Guild’s Surulere, Lagos, national office, the launch marked a major milestone in the efforts to reposition Nigerian directors at the heart of Africa’s creative economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, DGN President, Uche Agbo, stated that the establishment of DGN Academy and DGN Studios/TV represents more than just infrastructural growth, it is the manifestation of a new creative philosophy.

“This is about structure, sustainability, and legacy. With DGN Academy, we are institutionalising knowledge transfer and preparing a new generation of filmmakers who understand both art and governance of the craft.

And with DGN Studios/TV, we are creating a digital window through which the world can experience our stories, our directors, and our evolving creative identity,” he said.

As the DGN’s official training and mentorship arm, the DGN Academy is designed to bridge the gap between passion and professionalism in Nigerian filmmaking. It offers specialised courses in directing, storytelling, film business, and emerging technologies such as AI and digital cinematography.

“The Academy will also champion gender inclusion through its ‘25 Women in Directing’ initiative, training and mentoring women filmmakers from all six geopolitical zones,” Agbo added.