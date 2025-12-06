DJ Damie calls for authenticity amid global music pressure

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Disc Jockey and Producer, Damilola Adeyemi popularly called DJ Damie, has said that balancing tradition and innovation remains the driving force behind Afro house’s global expansion.

Afro house is a popular music genre in Nigeria, characterised by a fusion of traditional African rhythms, beats, and melodies with modern electronic house music elements.

It is often played by DJs and features energetic and upbeat tempos, catchy hooks, and a blend of local languages and instruments.

Damie said his approach was built on authenticity, crowd connection and constant experimentation.

According to him, African culture holds “endless depth”, and its rhythms provide a foundation strong enough to evolve without losing identity.

“I mix new elements, but the core stays African,” he said.

Damie said preserving cultural authenticity is central to his sound, even as global trends shape modern electronic music.

“The world connects to honesty. When the music stays true to its roots, it travels even farther,” he noted.

He stressed that African artistes did not need to dilute traditional sounds to appeal to international audiences.

According to him, innovation should amplify heritage, not replace it.

Related News Marketing professional harps on innovation to drive

Addressing the challenge of standing out in a crowded global market, Damie said consistency, emotion and experimentation anchor his craft.

“I build my sets around energy and feeling. That has helped me rise despite the competition.

“I explore new influences every day, but I remain guided by the spirit of Afro House,” he added.

On whether his international success sets unrealistic expectations for aspiring Nigerian DJs, Damie said his achievements should inspire rather than pressure newcomers.

“My journey shows possibility, not obligation. Every DJ has their own path”.

He urged emerging artistes to stay rooted while embracing growth.

According to him, originality remains the strongest tool for global recognition.

With his new album on the way and a Lagos rave scheduled for December 5, Damie said he remains committed to inspiring new talent.

Damie is known for songs like “Call on Me”, “Oro Ife”, and “Meji”, continues to shape the rise of Afro House worldwide through his high-energy performances and boundary-pushing productions.