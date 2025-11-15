Donni sets his sights on the Sky with Never As Soft Again

In the heart of Abeokuta, a young artist named Donni is quietly building his place in Nigerian music. Born Opeyemi, he grew up surrounded by melodies that shaped his ear long before he knew what music could mean for him. His grandfather wrote hymns, and the family home often echoed with songs from church and traditional genres. Those early years taught him how sound carries emotion, how rhythm tells a story, and how music can stay with you long after the song ends.

That early influence has followed him ever since. Singing in the church choir, watching friends perform, and experimenting with melodies became second nature. By 2019, the decision to record was inevitable. His first single, “Nanama,” marked the start of a journey that continues to define him. When he took on the name Donni which he said meant “King Of The Underworld,” it was an intentional creative choice. The name represents strength and control, a reflection of how he sees himself and the space he wants to occupy in music.

His upcoming project, ‘Never As Soft Again (NASA),’ captures a shift in his story. The five-track body of work explores resilience and growth, shaped by what he describes as both personal and creative transformation. The title holds a double meaning: it acknowledges change but also speaks of elevation. For Donni, ‘NASA’ is about rising, leaving behind hesitation and stepping into a new level of confidence. The first track,

“Rocket Level,” carries that energy, setting the tone for what feels like a takeoff.

His sound draws from lived experiences. He prefers honesty over embellishment, writing from moments that have shaped him rather than imagined scenes. The song “Everyone” reflects that approach best. It’s calm and melodic, layered with emotion but not heavy-handed. “I want people to connect with it,” he says. “To feel seen.” That balance of music that is easy to listen to yet still rooted in real stories, defines his approach.

Life as an independent artist comes with its challenges, but Donni handles them with quiet determination. Each step forward is deliberate. He records, refines, and releases with care, building something lasting at his own pace. Artists like Wizkid and Asake inspire him, but his sound remains personal. With ‘Never As Soft Again,’ Donni is creating a space where growth sounds like music.