Fela still blessing me from the grave – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat torchbearer and activist, Seun Kuti, has once again drawn attention to the enduring spiritual and artistic legacy of his late father, the Afrobeat progenitor, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, declaring his influence continues to bless him even decades after his passing, stressing that he recently received $120,000 purely for being the son of Fela.



The outspoken singer also known as the ‘Big Bird’ made the disclosure while addressing fans of global Afrobeats star, Wizkid, during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, January 14, over a simmering dispute surrounding the nickname ‘Big Bird’, a moment that quickly sparked conversation across music circles and social media.



For Seun, the statement was a reaffirmation of legacy, ancestry, and the unseen forces shaping African music today. He emphasised that Fela’s teachings, philosophy, and revolutionary spirit continue to open doors and create opportunities long after his death in 1997. In his view, legacy is not frozen in time; it is alive, active, and deeply intertwined with the present.



The controversy began after a Wizkid fan urged Seun to drop the moniker, arguing that Wizkid is the ‘Biggest Bird’. Seun unequivocally rejected the suggestion, insisting the name had been associated with him long before Wizkid’s rise.



“Wizkid stole my name,” Seun said bluntly, challenging the singer to come up with something original. He stressed that he would not abandon an identity he claims to have used for years simply to appease fans.



The exchange quickly escalated beyond nicknames, touching on the sensitive issue of comparisons between Wizkid and the late Fela. Seun accused members of Wizkid’s team including DJ Tunez, of implicitly supporting the comparison by failing to shut them down, warning that he would confront them directly if the need arose.



Speaking further during the Instagram Live session, Seun used the moment to underline the long-term value of cultural impact over chart success, arguing that true greatness continues to yield returns long after death. His comments framed legacy not just as artistic influence, but as tangible economic power.



He said, “I recently received about $120,000 simply because I am Fela’s son; it is not my work. My father died over 29 years ago and I received it. How many of your fathers from the grave can send you $120,000 from the grave?”

“Fela is still blessing me from the grave. You think you can just open your mouth… None of your fathers has accomplished… You don’t know what it means to be the child of someone who accomplished something,” Seun added

Meanwhile, the remarks have since sparked intense reactions online, with supporters applauding Seun’s unapologetic defense of his lineage, while critics accuse him of leaning too heavily on his father’s name.



