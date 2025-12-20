FUZE Fest 4.0: Chike, Pheelz, Ms DSF set to party in Lagos

It’s another night of music, movement and pure energy as FUZE Fest 4.0 returns today with a lineup designed to keep the city on its feet. Slated to take over the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), this edition promises a full-scale celebration of sound, culture and youth expression, bringing together some of Nigeria’s most exciting performers on one stage.



Leading the charge are Chike, Wande Coal, Pheelz and the ever-electric Ms DSF, a combination that blends soul, nostalgia, street energy and party-ready vibes. From Chike’s heartfelt melodies to Wande Coal’s timeless hits, Pheelz’s infectious soundscapes and Ms DSF’s crowd-commanding presence, FUZE Fest 4.0 is set to be a night where every moment counts.



Known for pushing beyond the boundaries of a typical music concert, FUZE Fest has built a reputation as a lifestyle experience. Past editions have seamlessly fused live performances with DJ sets, fashion, street culture and immersive visuals, creating an atmosphere that feels both raw and refined.

This year’s festival is expected to raise the bar higher, transforming TBS into a melting pot of sound and celebration. Inspired by the magic and wonder of vintage performances, this year’s event adopts the theme “The Ultimate Show.” Attendees are encouraged to think of bold colours, thrilling performances, and whimsical moments. Also, they can expect magicians, performers, flash mobs, face painting, art displays, and other spectacular attractions that bring the festival theme to life.

Speaking on the festival, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, said, “FUZE Festival has always been our way of creating a space where creativity can thrive, but this year, we thought to push the boundaries even further. The outdoor format and circus-inspired theme allow us to design a more immersive experience that people can truly feel and participate in.



“It reflects our belief that innovation doesn’t happen only in offices; it happens in culture, in music, in art, and in the everyday interactions that inspire people to dream bigger. FUZE 4.0 captures that spirit.”



According to him, “FUZE Fest 4.0 is all about connection—between artistes and fans, music and movement, Lagos and its restless nightlife spirit. With TBS as the backdrop, attendees can expect high-energy performances, carefully curated sets and a crowd that understands the assignment: come ready to dance, sing and live in the moment.”



Powered by Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to boosting Nigeria’s creative economy, FUZE Fest has continued to inspire young Nigerians to dream big and share their talents with the world. Since its maiden edition, it has evolved into a vibrant platform for celebrating the nation’s creativity, while promoting connection, collaboration, and community..