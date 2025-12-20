Golden Xmas Concert: Wande Coal, DJ Neptune, Zlatan, others thrill Ibadan

The Polo Club, Ibadan was heavy on sound, energy and nonstop performances on Saturday, December 13, as some of Nigeria’s most exciting music artistes converge on the venue for the Golden Xmas Concert — an experience designed to amplify the spirit of the season and deepen Nigerian Breweries Plc’s connection to the Southwest.



The concert had Wande Coal, the hitmaker, who has shaped the career of a generation of Afrobeats lovers as headliner, alongside DJ Neptune, one of Nigeria’s most respected disc jockeys, whose ability to keep the crowd moving from the first to the last track.



Others on the show include the Zanku master, Zlatan; Shoday, Jerry Shaffer, and Tolu Daniels. Known for turning every live performance into a sing-along moment, Wande Coal delivered well packed timeless records that still ring loud on the streets and in clubs. DJ Neptune with his trademark transitions and crowd-reading skills, kept the tempo high well into the early hours.



Zlatan, who is famous for his raw energy and street-ready anthems, brought a different kind of fire to the stage—one that guarantees mosh pits, call-and-response chants and unfiltered excitement. Fast-rising singer Shoday ignited the stage and serenaded the audience with tracks like Halleluyah, Silver Spoon, Billion Boy, Wuru Wuru, Girls Hostel and You.



Daniels whose unrelenting dedication to the art of moving people — physically, emotionally, and sometimes, spiritually, proved why he was called the ‘Party Animal’ owing to his visceral crowd control.



This year’s concert reinforced Goldberg’s deep connection to the Southwest —its culture, its music, and its community. For decades, Nigerian Breweries Plc has continued to shape the heartbeat of December in Nigeria—fueling concerts, carnivals, nightlife, and the festive traditions that have evolved into what the world now recognises as ‘Detty December.’

According to Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, this year, as part of the company’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ campaign, Goldberg, as the premium lager in the brewery’s portfolio, took the legacy further by delivering an electrifying Xmas concert in Ibadan. She described “Legendary Christmas” as more than a campaign, but a statement of intent.

“Every December, Nigeria transforms into something extraordinary. What began as a local year-end celebration has evolved into a global cultural export, a season the world now calls Detty December.



“Our brands have always been part of that energy. This year, we are taking it a step further by leading the charge, creating experiences across the country that captures the joy, creativity, and togetherness that make this season special,” Agha said.