Grand Tycoon, Don Jazzy, Davido Shine On ‘Africa’s Visibility 50’ List

Acclaimed journalist, poet, spoken word artiste and author, Tofarati Ige, popularly known as Grand Tycoon, has been named among the Visibility 50 Africa Honourees for 2025, an elite list celebrating 50 African personalities and brands who have mastered the art of visibility.



The Visibility 50 Africa recognition spotlights individuals whose work has achieved relevance, consistency and impact through intentional storytelling, creativity and public engagement. Tofarati Ige’s inclusion underscores his growing influence across journalism, literature and performance art in Africa.



Ige, an award-winning journalist, is celebrated for his sharp editorial voice and strong storytelling skills. As a Lifestyle Editor, he continues to shape conversations around culture, creativity and modern African living, using his platform to spotlight compelling stories and emerging voices.



Outside the newsroom, he has carved a unique identity as a spoken word artiste and performer. In 2025, he delivered standout performances at prominent events, including Gbenga Adewinka’s Laffmattazz Lagos Edition and Asiri’s “I Don’t Need Your Opinion” comedy show, earning praise for his lyrical delivery, emotional depth and stage presence. His performances often explore themes of identity, culture, resilience and social consciousness.



Reacting to the recognition, Grand Tycoon described it as both humbling and affirming. He added, “it reminds me that visibility, when rooted in purpose, becomes responsibility. I see this recognition not as a destination, but as a call to do more—tell truer stories, amplify African voices, and build platforms where culture, creativity and truth can thrive. In 2026, my focus is on deepening impact through more intentional storytelling, expanding my literary and performance work across Africa, and creating spaces that empower the next generation of creatives to be seen, heard and valued.”



Tofarati’s recognition highlights his ability to remain relevant across multiple creative spaces while maintaining authenticity and cultural integrity.



Other personalities on the list include Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Ayra Starr, Joshua Selman, Nathaniel Bassey, GehGeh, Bimbo Ademoye and Chimamanda Adichie.