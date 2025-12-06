HALLE: We can’t use spirituality to avoid real issues, says Ajofe

One of the most striking lines around “HALLE” isn’t even in the lyrics, it’s in the way Ajofé talks about the song.

“They say ‘just pray’ while you’re breaking inside,” he notes. “That line is really the heart of this whole record.”In “HALLE”, ajofé takes aim at how communities, especially deeply religious ones, can sometimes use spirituality to avoid confronting real issues. Abuse, grief, mental health struggles and systemic injustice get brushed aside with phrases like “God is in control” or “just have faith.”

“I’m not against prayer,” he clarifies. “I’m against using prayer as a way to silence people. Sometimes the most spiritual thing you can do is listen, apologise, go to therapy and change the system, not just tell someone to ‘be strong’.”

The song’s chorus, with its refrain of being seen “for mumu” and feeling held by “juju”, captures the emotional entrapment of people who are blamed for their own suffering or told it’s a spiritual attack without any real support.

“A lot of us grew up hearing that everything is either your fault or the devil’s,” he says. “Meanwhile, nobody is taking responsibility. ‘HALLE’ is me calling that out.”

By framing these themes in a sonically gripping Afro-Groove record, now distributed through Roc Nation’s channels, ajofé hopes to start conversations, not just garner streams.

“If someone hears this song and finally feels like, ‘I’m not crazy for feeling this way’, that’s more important to me than any chart,” he adds. “Music should be a safe place to tell the whole truth, even the ugly parts.”

The Roc Nation affiliation doesn’t change the message; it simply means that message can travel further, faster, to the people who need it most.