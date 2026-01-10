Heartbeat: New dating reality show debuts January 11

The Nigerian reality TV space is set to welcome a fresh addition as Heartbeat, a new dating reality show by MultiChoice Nigeria, makes its official debut on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) on January 11.



Positioned as a modern exploration of love, vulnerability and emotional connection, the show is already generating quiet anticipation among viewers eager for something beyond the usual drama-driven formats. Unlike conventional dating shows that thrive on shock value and conflict, Heartbeat is a more emotionally grounded experience.



The show will follow a 12-week journey of a group of single contestants—10 singles: five men and five women—navigating attraction, communication and compatibility through carefully designed interactions rather than impulsive pairings. They will live together in a custom-built “love pad” designed to capture every moment of their romantic experiences, emotional highs, conflicts, and connections as they search for love.



Heartbeat comes at a time when dating culture—both online and offline—is being questioned; when relationships are increasingly shaped by social media, fast living and emotional fatigue.

It promises to slow things down, focusing on genuine connection rather than performative romance.



“The goal is to reflect real-life emotional decisions—how people open up, confront insecurities and choose partners when stripped of digital distractions and external pressures. The show will feature weekly challenges and conversations designed to test emotional intelligence as much as romantic chemistry,” the producers said.



“Contestants are expected to engage in honest dialogue, vulnerability exercises and moments of self-reflection, offering viewers a deeper look at how relationships actually unfold,” the producers added.



With rising conversations around emotional availability, intentional relationships and mental health, the show’s premise feels timely. Entertainment analysts believe it will appeal to audiences tired of overly sensational reality TV.

The show will be hosted by TV presenter, broadcast journalist, and media entrepreneur, Seyitan Atigarin. She is the founder of Abebi and The Good News Anchor, platforms dedicated to storytelling, culture, and community.