Ithac Productions set to release girls zone, my hood tv series

Premier media production company, Ithac Productions, is set to hit the screen with two television series, Girls Zone and My Hood. Girls Zone captures five girls who share the same apartment and their day-to-day activities, how they deal with life occurrences; My Hood is about teenagers who use their intelligence to solve problems in their hood.



With the cast including stars like Obadafe Blessing, Rukie Iloyi, Blessing Jinadu, Reiann Andrews, Alexa Anyogu and a host of others, the TV series will be aired on some selected stations in Nigeria, South Africa, East Africa, and some European countries in first quarter of 2026.



In a statement released by the Chairman cum Managing Director, who also doubles as the Executive Producer, ITHAC/ITHACCP, Usman Temitope Famuditimi, the firm provides both technical facilities and creative ideas in science and technology, educational and entertainment, so with these two shows, series lovers will have a reason to stay glued to their TVs.

He described both titles as “stories that feel close to home,” noting that the goal is to amplify voices and experiences that are often overlooked. “We want audiences to see themselves on screen—not in a polished, unreachable way, but in the raw, real form that makes our everyday stories powerful,” Famuditimi said.