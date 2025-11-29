Jordin Sparks to headline Artistic Pulse Festival in Lagos

Global pop sensation and American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, will headline the inaugural Artistic Pulse Festival (APF), Africa’s first sustainable recycling and creative industry festival.

The festival will showcase a fusion of music, fashion, film, food, art, and technology, spotlighting Africa’s creative excellence through a sustainability lens. The five-day event, slated for December 3 – 7, at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, is themed “Footprints of Interconnectivity, Growth and Expansion: Creativity, Culture, Commerce and Innovation.”

Curated by NMO Management and PR, the festival aims to drive innovation, community inclusion, and economic growth by merging creativity with commerce. It will feature trade fairs, symposiums, children’s art workshops, film screenings, and cultural exhibitions, creating a multi-dimensional experience designed to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at a media parley, the Group Managing Director of NMO Management Ltd and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Creative Economy Trade Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala said the festival represents a landmark step for the continent’s creative economy.

“APF is more than an event; it is a movement to position Nigeria and Africa as global leaders in sustainable creative innovation,” she said.

According to her, a major highlight of the festival will be the 11th Annual Pan-African Music Fashion Runway (MFR), scheduled for Saturday, December 6 at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, where Jordin Sparks will perform live. The show will feature top Pan-African designers, international runway models, and live music performances.

Other key activities include the Golden Break Through (GBT) Auditions, a youth empowerment and talent search programme that will discover and mentor two upcoming models for the 2025 runway.

Co-founder of Lagos Island Connect, Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, described the festival as an exposé of the soul of the city, noting that it will promote community inclusion, tourism, and environmental responsibility.

President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, commended the organisers for promoting Nigerian culture and entrepreneurship.

“Promoting Nigerian culture and embracing locally made products is not just an act of patriotism, it is a strategic investment in our nation’s economic future. Every time we choose Nigerian goods, we create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and strengthen the value of our heritage,” he said.

Supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment and NACCIMA Global, the Artistic Pulse Festival seeks to position Nigeria’s creative industries at the heart of sustainable development, innovation, and global relevance.