Kizz Daniel set to thrill fans, guests at UNDA Lounge official launch

Award-winning singer cum songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is set to thrill fans and guests at the official launch of UNDA Lounge, a Caribbean-inspired waterfront hotspot in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.



Owned by his brother Mofoluwato Anidugbe Uthman aka Uthy Grind, the Lounge promises an unforgettable experience with live music sessions, listening parties, celebrity performances, and art showcases. Its menu is centered around seafood, reflecting the name ‘UNDA’, which symbolises life beneath the water.



According to Uthy Grind UNDA is envisioned as a fresh concept for Lagos nightlife, blending entertainment and hospitality. “I created something that has never been seen before: UNDA, located by the waterside on Wole Olateju, Lekki Phase 1 is a Caribbean-inspired playground. The soft launch was to celebrate how far the facility had come within just one month of take-off.



“By day, guests get a relaxed restaurant setting; by night the venue shifts into a full party atmosphere,” Anidugbe said, stressing that his aim is simple: “To build a place where people can make their own happiness.”