Legacy Voice Experience in Swansea deepens cultural regeneration, creativity, performance

On November 15, 2025, Swansea hosted the inaugural Legacy Voice Experience, a landmark cultural event dedicated to regeneration through creativity, performance, and community participation.

The event brought together artists exclusively from underrepresented communities with a focus on blacks in diaspora, offering a platform for spoken word, live performance, and immersive storytelling.

By curating voices often left unheard, the event positioned Swansea as a hub for cultural renewal and inclusivity, while contributing to the UK’s wider reputation for artistic innovation and leadership.

The Founder & Creative Director Olusola Ige, described the event as “a movement to build cultural legacy and inspire pride of place.” The launch marks the beginning of a long term initiative to embed regeneration and inclusivity into Wales’ cultural fabric, with international recognition already underway.

“This inaugural event demonstrates how the arts can regenerate communities. By amplifying underrepresented voices, we are building cultural legacy in Swansea that inspires pride of place and contributes to the UK’s global cultural story,” Ige said.

The programme featured diverse performances from Swansea creatives, alongside participatory moments that invited audiences to partner in shaping the city’s cultural future. Designed not only as a showcase but as the foundation of a long term movement, The Legacy Voice Experience aims to embed regeneration and inclusivity into the cultural fabric of Wales.

The organisers say the inaugural event was attended by 80 attendees; 100 per cent of performers from underrepresented communities; highlighted cultural regeneration as it positioned Swansea as a hub for renewal and inclusivity; demonstration of global reach; and designed as the first in a series, laying groundwork for sustained regeneration.