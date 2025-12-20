Liseh drops Ready Uh Not, a reflection of inner strength, courage

As a fresh voice making waves in Nigeria’s music scene, Onu Olisaemeka, professional known as Liseh, has released his highly anticipated debut Extended Playlist, titled, Ready Uh Not.



The five-track project is a raw and introspective look at his journey, tackling themes of fear of failure, self-doubt, ambition, heartbreak and isolation, pressure to evolve, courage, movement, and inner growth.



In Ready Uh Not, Liseh opens up about his fears, struggles and triumphs, sharing his story with honesty and vulnerability. The EP is a reflection of his inner strength, as he chooses movement over perfection and encourages listeners to do the same. It captures the struggle between hesitation and action — the fear of not being fully prepared, and the courage to move anyway.



“It reflects my journey of breaking free from perfectionism and trusting the process. The project is a reminder that progress speaks louder than perfection, and growth begins the moment you take your first step, which is something everyone experiences and relates to,” the singer said.



From track to track, Ready Uh Not builds a world where private battles become art, and uncertainty becomes creative fuel. Liseh’s ability to fuse Afrobeat rhythms, alternative soundscapes, rap cadences, and emotionally charged writing, showcases his versatility and unique sound.

With tracks such as Retire, CareGiver, Jumbo, Area Girl and Retinol, Liseh’s soulful voice and emotive delivery are sure to resonate with fans, who have described his presence as ‘enigmatic’ and ‘unpredictable’, drawing listeners into a world where authenticity and artistry meet.

Related News

The Anambra-born, Port Harcourt brought up artiste blends gripping melodies, grits, and introspective lyrics to create music that feels personal yet universal.



Growing up, Liseh was exposed to a wide range of musical genres, from traditional African rhythms to global pop and R&B, which influenced his eccentric sound. His musical journey started fully in the university with his friends where he discovered he had a love and talent for music.



The fast rising music act’s music is not just about personal growth, but also about inspiring others to embrace their own vulnerability, as he says “You won’t ever feel ready, you go anyway.” This mantra is at the heart of Ready Uh Not, a powerful debut that positions him as a rising star in the evolving Nigerian music industry.



Beyond the music, the singer maintains a distinct aura — quiet, observant, and intentional. His visuals, brand choices, and storytelling reveal a talent deeply in tune with his identity and the world around him.