Lumberjack brings Warri humour, joy online

With the Internet as a stage for self-expression and the new wave of digital creators, one creator continues to rise with a mix of humour and unfiltered truth in Nigeria’s fast-pace entertainment scene. He is Lumberjack, a fast rising online comedian who has turned the spontaneity of everyday life into performance, building a devoted audience that sees both laughter and honesty in his world. His story began in a city known for its sharp wit and fearless energy.

“Warri shaped everything about me. How I talk, how I see things, how I react,” he said. “Growing up there teaches you to face life with no fear. We no dey fear for Warri. Even with all the wahala, peace must come.”

That blend of resilience and community spirit became the foundation of his personality. And with his sharp wit and clever takes on everyday life, he’s quickly becoming a favourite among social media users.

The Sagamu-born, fast rising humour merchant’s content journey began in 2020 when he joined TikTok, testing out short videos that carried his signature ‘Warri Talk.’ He moved to Lagos in 2024, ready for a bigger stage.

“At first, I was just carrying a stick, talking about trending topics. I’d drag people playfully, talk about celebrities, mix it with street slang. People loved it. They laughed, they shared and it brought engagement,” he said.

Over time, Lumberjack realised there was more to explore. Streaming offered something different, a space to be himself in real time. “I transformed that energy into live streaming. At first, it was rough. I’d just sit there mixing coconut and groundnut, eating bread and Coke, shouting, playing, and connecting with people. But that’s where I found my rhythm,” he added.

Related News

What sets his streams apart is how he blends chaos with calm, humour with honesty. His comedic style is a fusion of relatable observations, clever wordplay, and hilarious impressions that leave audiences in stitches.

“Everything about me is entertainment,” he explains. “Violence and peace. You’ll see drama, you’ll see jokes, you’ll see joy. I just bring vibes,” he stated.

Lumberjack’s process is natural, often unscripted. “Sometimes I watch videos, and from there, something meaningful comes out. Something relatable, like something I’ve faced before.”

This organic approach gives his content a raw, unpredictable edge that keeps people watching. Still, the work comes with pressure. “Pressure is the biggest challenge. People always compare you. They say, ‘See your mate.’ It gets to one sometimes. Then there’s bad network, hate, all of that. But I keep going,” he admits.

Notwithstanding the noise, Lumberjack stays grounded in authenticity. “No difference. The way I am in real life is how I am online. Funny, angry, calm, all at once. I’m just real and organic.”