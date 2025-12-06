MCSN phases out general distribution of royalties

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Lt/Gte (MCSN) is set to phase out general distribution of royalties to members starting from next year.

In a communication to members, MCSN announced that from next year, 2026; it will phase out general distribution schemes in which most members received same amount of money during distribution exercises.

In a circular dated November 27, and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the society, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, announcing royalty distribution for the year ended December 31, 2023, the society explained that “though the sum, which is far short of our projection from collectable royalties from users of musical works and sound recordings, many of which are still not responding to our invoices, but it is clear evidence of massive growth of the membership of the Society within the last circle of distribution and the current one MCSN informed the membership that its desire is to “move from analogue and general distributions schemes to a more equitable, scientifically and technologically powered distribution exercises in the very near future.”

The society advised members to notify and register their works on its appropriate platforms by logging into its website or reaching out to the Membership department.

MCSN also informed members that it is working towards moving away from what is popularly known as “general distribution” to work and use based “specific distribution” informed by logs and reports from licensees.

Ayilaran explained what general distribution and specific distribution mean. “Over the years, MCSN due to lack of necessary technology and programme or broadcast logs from users of music, distribution of royalties have generally been based on the best of judgment and perception of the management but with the acquisition of the required technology for gathering, keeping and analysing data of used musical works and sound recordings, general distribution will have to give way to a technologically powered scheme that will be equitable, transparent and beyond dispute.”