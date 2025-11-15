MENtality with Ebuka podcast lights up Lagos

What happens when some of Nigeria’s most influential voices gather to unpack men, emotions, and the myths of masculinity?

– the podcast launch event and exclusive screening that had Lagos buzzing on Tuesday, October 28 night.

Hosted by the charismatic Deji Osikoya, the evening was a perfect blend of laughter, reflection, and raw honesty. Guests got a first look (and listen) at MENtality with Ebuka, a new podcast developed and co-created by She Tank Studios – a creative division of The She Tank, a global culture lab shaping women’s power and gender futures, executive-produced by Blessing Omakwu and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, produced by JM Films, and created in partnership with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

The show dives deep into masculinity with empathy, humour, and heart.

The red carpet was a parade of star power. From Tobi Bakre to Nancy Isime, Adesua Etomi-Wellington to Timini Egbuson, and of course, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and co-host Banky W, the event drew together Nigeria’s culture shapers and changemakers.

Setting the tone for the night, Omakwu, Co-Executive Producer of the podcast and Founder of The She Tank, underscored the project’s purpose: “At The She Tank, we see MENtality with Ebuka as a powerful platform through which gender equality can truly thrive. True equality is impossible without men’s active participation.

We’re proud to partner with people courageous enough to start conversations that many avoid.”

One of the night’s standout moments came during the “Women Talk Back” segment, a candid panel featuring Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren. The duo unpacked podcast clips on love, identity, and the financial pressures men face today, sparking laughter, snaps, and spontaneous audience reactions throughout.

Obi-Uchendu addressed one of the podcast’s core themes: breaking free from outdated masculine ideals.

“Too often, men feel pressured to fit into molds that don’t serve them. With MENtality with Ebuka, we’re creating a space where men can speak honestly about who they are; their struggles, fears, and growth, without shame,” he said.

Co-host Banky W added, “we’re trying to reshape the conversation around manhood, to move past the noise of toxic masculinity and present a more balanced, honest and hopeful view. It isn’t about achieving perfection, but progression one honest conversation at a time.”

Guests were treated to an exclusive preview of the debut season, including bold, unfiltered conversations with Seun Kuti, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, Hermes Iyele, Noble Igwe, and the Menisms podcast hosts, Murewa Ogunkoya and Michael Sonariwo. Blending storytelling, culture, and hard truths, the podcast explores what it really means to be a man in Nigeria today.

The first episode dropped October 31, 2025, with new episodes every Friday on Ebuka’s YouTube page, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms.