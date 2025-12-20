Mesca launches new single, Run

Recognised for his seamless Afrobeat rhythms and jazz-infused sound, Nigerian music artist and producer, Temitope Ajayi, known as Mesca, returns with a new single titled “Run,” which is available on all streaming platforms.

Over the years, Ajayi has carved a niche in modern music, delivering sounds that are both timeless and globally resonant.

Following the breakthrough of his debut EP “Scars & Bruises,” and another single “Things,” Mesca returns with “Run,” a genre-defying track that speaks to freedom, resilience and self-belief in the middle of life’s struggles.

With soulful melodies, the single captures both emotional depth and undeniable groove which reinforces Mesca’s commitment to creating music that inspires and connects. Listen to “Run” now on all platforms.