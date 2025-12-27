MultiChoice Talent Factory opens entry for 2026 cohort

PAN-African premier talent development institution, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), has officially opened applications for its 2026 intake, inviting aspiring African filmmakers, directors, producers, scriptwriters, and storytellers to apply for its fully funded, industry-accredited training programme.

Designed to identify, nurture, and empower emerging talents in the film and television industry across Africa, the prestigious programme provides a unique opportunity for young creatives who are passionate about telling authentic African stories to gain hands-on training and industry exposure through a structured, nine-month programme.

The 2026 curriculum blends theoretical instruction with immersive practical experience, delivered through a hybrid learning model that combines online sessions with intensive in-person training.

With academies located in Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia, MTF serves participants from 14 African countries, offering access to world-class facilitators, professional networks, and real-world production environments designed to prepare graduates for the competitive entertainment landscape.

The programme offers comprehensive training, mentorship, and hands-on experience, equipping participants with the skills and expertise needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

Since its launch in 2018, the institution has trained 296 filmmakers, with graduates producing over 42 movies during the programme. Participants develop their own film projects, which are broadcast on DStv and GOtv channels, including Maisha Magic, Zambezi Magic, and Africa Magic, as well as on the streaming platform, Showmax.

The programme’s emphasis on hyper-local storytelling has translated into international recognition. MTF graduates have earned nominations and awards at major platforms such as the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Kalasha Awards, Uganda Film Festival, and Women in Film Awards. Alumni also collaborate in global creative spaces, including the European Film

Through skills development and industry access, MTF graduates are becoming drivers of economic growth, cultural representation, and creative innovation within their communities. Many graduates secure roles within the MultiChoice ecosystem, contribute to major African productions, or launch independent ventures.

As alumni continue to make a significant impact across Africa’s film and television industry, over 50 production companies have been founded by them. Applications for the 2026 intake close on 27 February 2026.

As part of the CANAL+ ecosystem, MultiChoice remains deeply committed to delivering compelling African stories to audiences across the continent and beyond. Central to this mission is empowering young Africans with the technical, creative, and business skills required to thrive in the global film and television industry.