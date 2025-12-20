Music sensation Koredianx in new album, Korede

Akorede Adeoye Omokolade Muftaudeen, popularly known as Koredianx, has made a bold statement in Nigeria’s music scene with the release of his latest album, titled, Korede. The nine-track project, which hit airwaves recently, is already climbing music charts and winning over fans nationwide. The album serves as a follow-up to his previous album, Blessings, and has been in development for over a year.

Adding some depth and variety of sounds, Koredianx featured fellow Jamika Force members Yung Bos and Ari Jay. Tracks like Agege, Jegbadun, and Omada are already favourite of fans, who commend their infectious beats and uplifting messages.

In an interview, Koredianx shared the personal journey behind the album: “This project means so much to me. I’ve always loved telling stories and passing messages through my music. I just hope this one connects deeply because I truly poured my heart into it.”

He continued: “’Korede’ is a name that means bringing blessings, good things, and fortune. May this project unlock big doors and opportunities for my fans, Insha Allah.”

Head of Operations at Jamika Entertainment, Mr Stanley Ihensekhien, commended the artiste’s work ethic and passion: “The album is doing well on the music charts because good songs always rise to the top. Music lovers are in for a treat.”