Nationwide December takeover… loud from Coke Studio

Coke studio 2025 has announced its highly anticipated line up of music and culture events in December.

Coke Studio has been shaping how young Nigerians experience December through music and culture. In 2023, Coke Studio rode the “We Outside” wave with its “Outside With Coke” theme, keeping the brand at the center of Detty December conversations.

By 2024, it leveled up with “Flex With Coke,” to deliver live experiences, raves, and bold stage takeovers that made Coke Studio the heart of December.

Going into 2025, Coke Studio is evolving once again by adopting one of the year’s most resonant cultural expressions as its December identity: “Locked In with Coke Studio”.

In locking down Detty December, Coke Studio will transform music and culture events into more. Coca-Cola’s December takeover will be anchored by its flagship partnerships with Flytime Fest and Rhythm Unplugged.

Beyond these anchor events, Coke Studio will power a diverse selection of live experiences across multiple cities, including Palmwine Fest, Davido 5ive Alive Abuja, Even in the Day Dance Eko, Group Therapy, Iconiq Fest, Roadblock Fiesta, DJ Tunez’s Blackout Tour, and Adekunle Gold Fuji Live.

“Coke Studio has been the platform amplifying the music, moments, and energy that define this generation,” said Senior Director & Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yusuf Murtala.

“Locked In with Coke Studio is our way of tapping into the DNA of December in Nigeria and showing up where culture is created, where connections happen, and where memories are made. This is our biggest, boldest, most culturally charged December yet.”

Coke Studio’s artist-led experiences will deliver performances from leading musical acts like Flavour, Olamide, Asake, Davido, Rema, Central Cee, MOLiY, Shoday, Dope Caesar, Zaylevelten, DJ Tunez, and more, in a carefully curated line up that defines what December looks like when everyone is Locked in with Coke.