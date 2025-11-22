Ofor Debuts With Sizzling Single, Professor

FAST emerging Afrobeats act, Ofor, has formally stepped into the spotlight with the release of his debut single, Professor, a vibrant, feel-good record, and youthful self-expression that captures the pulse of today’s African pop sound while hinting at the artiste readiness to carve his own lane.



The high-tempo sonic eruption showcases his vocal prowess, refined delivery, and star quality. It’s a body-moving tune that captures the core essence of Afrobeats through rich drums, infectious melodies, and irresistible rhythm.



Ofor represents a new generation of Afrobeats artistes reshaping the sound through authenticity, creativity, and bold storytelling. With its rich drums, infectious melody, and body-moving rhythm, Professor a statement of intent; a groove-heavy party starter filled with energy, emotion, and purpose.



Despite being his first release, the track showcases impressive vocal mastery, refined delivery, and an undeniable star presence marking him as one of the freshest talents to watch. “My craft remains a reflection of everything I’m living through—the hustle, the joy, the lessons, and the wins. Professor is more than just a debut for me; it’s me telling the world that I’m ready. I’ve prepared and now it’s my turn to make my mark,” the artiste shares.



Inspired by real-life experiences of love, ambition, struggle, and triumph, Ofor channels authenticity, creativity, and lived experiences of Lagos into a groove-heavy sound that resonates with both African and international audiences.



The new offering sets the tone for his forthcoming EP, a project that reflects the journey of a young artiste discovering his voice and stepping into his power. Through Percentage Club, he aims to inspire a new generation of listeners by bridging Afrocentric storytelling with contemporary rhythm and soul.