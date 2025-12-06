Olamide confirmed for New Year day Mainland Block Party

Multiple award-winning singer and YBNL Chief Executive, Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide, is set to shut down the mainland on New Year Day, as he has been announced as the headliner for the Mainland Block Party’s New Year’s Day concert with the theme: “Mission 26K”, which is set to hold on January 1, 2026, in Lagos.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Jaiye, Science Student, Durosoke, Who you epp and Idan Buruku, among other hits enjoying global success, including his recent landmark sold-out show at London’s 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley. His return to a major Lagos stage promises an unforgettable start to 2026 for music lovers across the city.

Formed in 2018 by Oluwatobi (Tobi) Mohammed, the Mainland BlockParty comprises Island BlockParty, Capital BlockParty, Garden BlockParty, Premier BlockParty, Gold BlockParty, and a BlockParty pop-up at Afro Nation.



It’s usually organised by Tobi alongside Moyo Shomade, Bizzle Osikoya, and Asa Asika to celebrate youth culture and promote cross-cultural connections across several African cities. The music festival is held monthly on the last Sunday of the month except for the anniversary edition on January 1.



With the rap superstar’s confirmation as headliner, the event will no doubt be a banger as the music fiesta, which aims to host up to 30,000 attendees, is expected to be one of the biggest New Year celebrations in Africa.



Meanwhile, frontline betting company, Bet9ja, has entered into a partnership with the music event as part of its plans to broaden its involvement in youth-focused events during the Detty December season.

According to the sports betting company, the collaboration will see it take part in a series of Mainland BlockParty events across Lagos in December, adding to its recent efforts to embed its brand in music, nightlife, and sports communities.

In a statement, Senior Marketing Manager Jennifer Olatunji said the partnership reflects the company’s intention to engage young audiences through platforms they already identify with. “This collaboration gives us a unique opportunity to engage directly with the youth, celebrate their individuality, and create meaningful touch points,” she said.