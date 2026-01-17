Party Monkz unveils Echoes Grind, sound of life, patience

At a time when music often leans toward instant gratification, Party Monkz Entertainment, Lagos based creative and entertainment outfit is taking a reflective turn, curating a sound that mirrors lived realities.



The outfit recently announced the release of the long-anticipated Echoes of the Grind EP, a compelling body of work that captures the pulse of everyday survival, quiet resilience and the unrelenting hunger for progress of today’s dreamers, creatives, and believers who keep showing up despite the odds, across all streaming platforms.



Conceived during an intensive three-day music boot camp by Music Marketing Conference Africa 2025, the EP is already generating conversations across Nigeria’s creative space. More than just a project, the seven-tracker, which blends purpose, patience, and persistence into sound is positioned as a sonic diary of life’s struggles and triumphs, speaking directly to a generation shaped by patience, persistence and hope.



Speaking on the project, Olukanni Oyindamola Abraham, the convener for the conference, and the co-producer for the EP said over 20 artistes, producers, songwriters, music marketers and managers came together under one roof for a process that redefined collaboration.



“This project was born from the Holy Spirit. Over three days, more than 20 creatives poured their hearts into something bigger than music. Each record mirrors the journey of young creatives turning faith and pressure into rhythm and meaning. Echoes of the Grind reflect life, aspiration, and patience; it carries our stories, our process, and the faith that kept us going,” he explained.



Available on all major DSPs, the Echoes of the Grind EP invites listeners to experience more than music by feeling the heartbeat of the collaboration, the sound of faith, and the beauty of a consistent grind.



As the brains behind the project, the powerhouse is also driving Music Marketing Conference Africa, reaffirming its position as a creative force shaping the next generation of African talents.

Through its unique approach, it continues to merge artistry, education, and faith; nurturing a culture where creativity is as spiritual as it is strategic.