Salawa Abeni, Segun Johnson, Bro Shaggy light up Ofada Rice Day 7.0

This year’s edition of the largest indigenous food festival, Ofada Rice Day 7.0 with the theme: “Eko Dun Joor”, unfolded in grand style—colour, culture and sound—drawing food lovers, culture enthusiasts and music fans into one unforgettable celebration.



The event, known for blending rich Yoruba heritage with modern entertainment, reached new heights this year with standout performances from Waka legend, Queen Salawa Abeni, Segun Johnson and Bro Shaggy, who each brought a distinct spark to the day.



Held at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos with over 8,000 attendees, the event showcased the richness of Nigerian culture, food, and entertainment, with the aroma of freshly prepared Ofada rice and assorted sauces filling the air as early arrivals explored food stands, cultural displays and local vendors showcasing indigenous flavours.



Long before the music began, the atmosphere was already festive as families, friends and visitors soaked in the warmth that has become the signature of Ofada Rice Day. When Salawa Abeni took to the stage, the mood shifted into deep nostalgia and reverence. Her commanding presence and timeless Fuji sound drew loud cheers, with many in the audience singing along to familiar lines. It was a reminder of her enduring influence and her ability to connect effortlessly across generations.



Segun Johnson followed with a vibrant performance that kept the energy high. His blend of traditional rhythm and contemporary flair resonated strongly with the crowd, turning the venue into a moving wave of dance and applause. Each song felt like a celebration of identity, echoing the spirit of the event itself.

Adding a playful twist to the evening was Bro Shaggy, whose comedic timing and stage antics brought bursts of laughter and excitement. His appearance offered a refreshing contrast, proving that Ofada Rice Day is as much about joy and shared moments as it is about food and music.



Also, there were electrifying performances by other top Nigerian artistes, including Haruna Ishola, Reminisce, Dotun, Mide, Awesome band, Elijah, SquardOne, Alex Osho, Lolo, Hyenana, Gbenga Adeyinka among others.



The Director-General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, praised the brand’s commitment to showcasing Nigerian cuisine on a global stage.