Savage mode activated as Tiwa fires back, takes brave step against online hate

Afrobeats diva, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, well known as Tiwa Savage, has announced that she will be taking strong steps against cyber-bullying. The multiple award-winning singer and performer on Tuesday, January 6, threatened to take decisive action against an online troll over alleged repeated social media attacks targeted at her and her son, Jamil.



For an artiste who has spent more than a decade at the top of Nigeria’s music industry, Tiwa Savage is no stranger to public scrutiny. But this week, the Kele Kele Love, Somebody’s Son, Stamina, and On The Low crooner, among other hits, made it clear that there are limits to what she is willing to tolerate.



The latest backlash followed a wave of social media commentary targeting the singer over her recent public appearances and music output. While some trolls questioned her age, relevance and personal choices, others took aim at her style, body image and perceived shift in musical direction.



What appeared, at first, like routine celebrity chatter quickly spiralled into a barrage of mocking posts and insinuations that struck a deeply personal tone.

Sources close to the singer say the tipping point was not just one comment, but the accumulation of repeated attacks; many of which were laced with misogyny and ageism, questioning her place in an industry she helped shape.



For Tiwa, who has often spoken about the pressures of being a woman in a male-dominated industry, the criticism hit a familiar nerve. In a rare but pointed response, she “activated savage mode,” publicly firing back at the troller whose comments, she suggested, crossed the line from criticism into sustained harassment; accusing him of a long-standing agenda to discredit her and expressing deep outrage over comments directed at her 10-year-old child.



In a series of posts that quickly went viral, the artiste pushed back forcefully. She reminded critics of her journey, her longevity and the doors she has opened for younger female artistes.



Tiwa called out the persistent harassment, recalling past statements in which the troll allegedly wished her harm. She stressed that while she had previously ignored the sustained attacks, any reference to her child was unacceptable.



The Afrobeats queen made it clear that further comments about her son would escalate the matter beyond social media, adding that she will no longer tolerate such behaviour under any circumstances. Her resonated widely, sparking conversations about the entitlement some social media users feel to police the lives and bodies of female celebrities.

