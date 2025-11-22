Spaceboy Mercury…The Sound Alchemist Redefining Africa’s Global Beat

FROM Shomolu, Lagos, where his story began to South Africa, where he is currently based under the management of MCE Entertainment, Gbolahan Lawal, popularly known as Spaceboy Mercury’s path has been shaped by resilience, relentless work, and an unshakable belief in his talent.

The Nigerian-born sound engineer, music producer, songwriter, and artiste has navigated the highs and lows of the music business with one thing fueling his fire – passion. His fingerprints are on some of the most memorable sounds in African music over the past decade, proving he’s not just behind the boards but at the heart of the culture.

At just 28 years old, Spaceboy Mercury embodies what it means to be a new-age creator. “I never allowed myself to be boxed into a single role, whether it’s producing, writing, engineering, or performing. I approach music as an alchemist, blending elements until they become gold,” he said.

His journey reflects the reality of countless young African talents, but his ability to rise above the hurdles sets him apart. Spaceboy Mercury’s discography reads like a playlist of modern African hits, spanning multiple genres and generations.

He’s crafted records for the likes of 2Baba, Olamide, Vector, Bella Shmurda, Davido, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Ayo Maff, and more. Each track showcases his versatility and ability to fuse emotion with rhythm

Some of his standout works include: Mama di mama (a Coca-Cola ad song), 2Baba (2018); Vector’s Vibe by Vector (2019); Choko Milo by Olamide (2019); You Don’t Know by Vector and Erigga (2022); Expensive Love by Wadude ft. Bella Shmurda (2022); Easy on Me by Logo Olori and Davido (2024); 2 Dollar and 8 Days by Ayo Maff (2024); Pain Me by L.A.X ft. Pheelz and Fireboy DML (2025); Oshimiri by Ayo Maff ft. BNXN (2025), and Allen Avenue by Guap ft. OdumoduBlvck (2025).

These aren’t just credits on a résumé, they’re cultural moments that defined timelines and lit up speakers across continents. As African music continues to dominate global stages, Spaceboy Mercury stands as one of the creative forces shaping that narrative. With upcoming projects, collaborations, and a growing presence in the entertainment scene, his story is still being written, one hit at a time.