Spinall, Neptune to headline Roadblock on December 19

Roadblock, the fastest-rising rave movement in Africa and the defining force of Detty December nightlife, has officially announced its headliners for Saints & Sinners III – RISE, taking place on December 19, Lagos.

Leading this year’s Roadblock DJ Ascension are three of Africa’s most respected sonic alchemists: Spinall, Africa’s global icon, whose footprint runs from Lagos to Ibiza, celebrated for his mastery of Afro-electronic dance fusion; DJ Neptune, regarded as a continental hit maker and crossover king with unmatched crowd control, and YK Mule, the new-era phenomenon pushing street energy into futuristic soundscapes.

Additional DJs will be revealed in the coming days as Roadblock completes the full Afro Dance Music (ADM) lineup, said the statement from the organisers.

In a strategic move to entrench Roadblock’s philosophy, the organisers have declared ADM as its official sound, Afro Dance Music for the global stage.

This year’s edition marks a historic moment as Roadblock formally aligns its identity with ADM – Afro Dance Music. According to Founder & Chief Experience Architect, Roadblock, Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, “ADM is Roadblock’s official music statement: a high-energy fusion of Afrobeats rhythms, indigenous street sounds, and electronic dance engineering designed for massive crowds, ritual-like movement, and emotional release.

Roadblock is Africa’s version of Tomorrow land, a place where sound, unity, and transformation collide. ADM is our sonic identity, our cultural export, and the heartbeat of the African night,” Eiremiokhae added.

He said: “By championing ADM, Roadblock positions Africa as the next frontier of global rave culture, merging African dance traditions with electronic festival energy and creating a new dance movement for Gen Z across the continent.”

Since inception, Roadblock has grown into a multi-sensory, high-frequency dance experience known for: Immersive storytelling and themed worlds, 360° stage concepts and futuristic light design, a culture-driven community that celebrates freedom, identity, and unity, and a DJ-first format that elevates African electronic performers.

He stated that ‘Saints & Sinners III’ has continued the tradition with an even more powerful narrative: RISE — the ascension of sound, the elevation of night, and the rebirth of dance culture.

The tickets for the Roadblock – Saints & Sinners III: RISE will be held at Balmoral Centre, Ikeja Sheraton, on December 19, 2025 will be released in a few days.