Sucee turns fusion into purpose, transcends afro-urban boundaries

Afro-urban music artiste, Eseoghene Atirene, known as Sucee, has continued to prove that staying in the game comes with a total embrace of creative identity and is unapologetic. He believes his artistry serves a higher purpose, not just expression, but transformation.



The Delta State-born artiste and Amuwo Odofin bred and the s rising and creating a path that will reshape the boundaries of African music. He described himself as a fuss rapper, who blends multiple musical elements into a unified style.



Sucee channels Afro-fusion through a personal lens he calls afro-urban music, creating a sound that is distinctly his own. “We have always been in a fusion era from the 2000’s. Urban music is the primary blend of R&B and Hip-Hop, with other genres secondary-placed to produce a creative musical art,” he said.



This philosophy, he noted, defines his craft. Sucee’s music fuses rhythmic bounce, melodic depth, and rap precision, drawing inspiration from artistes such as Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, and other urban creatives. His sound exists between the world’s fluid, charismatic, emotional, and always evolving. It is not bound by genre but elevated through intentional synthesis.



According to him, at first the name Sucee carried no meaning, but through relentless growth, discipline, and vision, greatness has imbued it with power. Every milestone, every release, every reinvention has been a chapter in a living story and that story of evolution is his proudest achievement.



With craft honed and identity solidified, Sucee is committed to pioneering fresh forms of rap and redefining afro-urban expression on a global stage. His mission is clear, ambitious, and non-negotiable. “I want to be the greatest Urban Rapper ever in Africa,” he enthused.

Not following trends but forging them, Sucee is poised to create lanes where none existed, blending heritage with innovation; introspection with global appeal. His music is more than sound, it’s a movement rooted in authenticity, resilience, and visionary intent.